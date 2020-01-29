Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Jamie L. Holmes


1981 - 2020
Jamie L. Holmes Obituary
Jamie Lewis Holmes, 38, of Pittsfield, MA passed away January 22, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on October 12, 1981, he was the son of the late Wayne L. and Connie Williams Holmes.

Mr. Holmes worked as a store clerk for Mobil. He enjoyed spending time with his children, fishing, and travelling to the ocean.

He leaves behind his sister, Christy Babbs and husband, Jason of Pittsfield; brother, Michael Holmes of Pittsfield; children, Mickenlee, Alanna and Alexa Holmes and their mother, Nicole DeWolf; and nephews, Jayson and Jaycee Babbs.

He was predeceased by his mother and father.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held, THURSDAY, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020
