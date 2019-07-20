|
Late Saturday, July 13, 2019 our strong and loving Jan Elizabeth Tarbert passed peacefully, surrounded by family at home in Austerlitz, NY. Jan was born on July 12, 1926 in Queens NY to Bill and Tish McMurdo and was blessed with a preplanned 93rd birthday party on the actual day. Jan, who loved fun, got to be part of everyone she loved celebrating her and her amazing life. Whether in person or on the phone, she received all with a big smile, warm embrace, gratitude and love - it was wonderful.
Always with a kind ear to listen, Jan's ageless spirit allowed her to socialize with all age groups. Jan's children and grandchildren not only looked to her as a mentor, but also as a friend. Her inclusive nature would turn a daughter-in-law into just a daughter.
A trailblazer in so many ways, her fearlessness allowed her to relocate and start a new all over the world. Her creativity and lessons learned from her father gave her the tools to design/build for business and personal life. Jan's independent nature and crafty abilities also served her well with her own gift shop in St Martin and then Anguilla.
Through it all, Jan would always return to home, to the property her grandfather purchased over a hundred years ago in Austerlitz, NY.
Jan is predeceased by her sister Polly Marcek and her husband of over forty years, Foard Tarbert. She is survived by her son and daughter; Robert and Laurie Schierloh, grandchildren; James Schierloh, Daniel Schierloh and Elizabeth Wright, her stepchildren; Bruce and Foard Jr. Tarbert, her nephew Cliff Marcek, niece, Sharon Alsup and cousin of her same age, Vida Nostrand. Jan lived to see not only her first great grandchild born, Liam Schierloh, but also with the knowledge of another one on the way.
Jan will not only be missed by her family, but the countless friends who became family.
Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 20, 2019