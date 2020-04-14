|
|
It is with profound sorrow I must announce that Jan, my beloved wife and best friend for fifty wondrous years, has finally succumbed to breast cancer she fought so courageously for nearly thirty of them. I am so grateful, as was she, for the care she received at BMC Cancer and Infusion Center, and in the last weeks of her life at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility, whose nurses and aides were angels of mercy.
Jan was an uncommon woman of serenity, subtlety, and grace, of intelligence and inner strength. She was dependable and trustworthy, a caring, unpretentious and beautiful soul who loved living surrounded by nature in the Berkshire woods. Listening to all kinds of music brought her joy, from old rock 'n' roll records to classical music concerts at Tanglewood, whereas a young girl she spent many summer evenings on the lawn with her parents.
Jan is deeply mourned by our son Nathaniel (and Sarah), her sister Robin (and Paul), and her extended family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. Her presence in our lives is sorely missed, but she will always live in our hearts. The circle will be unbroken. Cancer made her suffer and broke her body, but it never defeated her spirit.
Steve Nelson, Washington
"One love, one heart, when we get together we will feel alright." (after Bob Marley)
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020