Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Marie (Lewis) Nelson


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jan Marie (Lewis) Nelson Obituary
It is with profound sorrow I must announce that Jan, my beloved wife and best friend for fifty wondrous years, has finally succumbed to breast cancer she fought so courageously for nearly thirty of them. I am so grateful, as was she, for the care she received at BMC Cancer and Infusion Center, and in the last weeks of her life at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility, whose nurses and aides were angels of mercy.

Jan was an uncommon woman of serenity, subtlety, and grace, of intelligence and inner strength. She was dependable and trustworthy, a caring, unpretentious and beautiful soul who loved living surrounded by nature in the Berkshire woods. Listening to all kinds of music brought her joy, from old rock 'n' roll records to classical music concerts at Tanglewood, whereas a young girl she spent many summer evenings on the lawn with her parents.

Jan is deeply mourned by our son Nathaniel (and Sarah), her sister Robin (and Paul), and her extended family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. Her presence in our lives is sorely missed, but she will always live in our hearts. The circle will be unbroken. Cancer made her suffer and broke her body, but it never defeated her spirit.

Steve Nelson, Washington

"One love, one heart, when we get together we will feel alright." (after Bob Marley)
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -