Mrs. Jane Clara LeBeau, 89, of Adams, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton. She was born in Troy, New York on September 19, 1930, daughter of the late Harry and Mildred (Wilcox) Church. She attended schools in Troy and graduated from the Troy High School. Mrs. LeBeau worked for many years in the payroll department of the former Arnold Print Works, then went to work for Epco in Pittsfield until retiring. Following her retirement, she worked at the former Adams Co Operative Bank. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, North Adams, and had been a longtime member of the former St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Adams. She was a member of the "Red Hat Society" where she loved to socialize with other members. She loved making her crafts, staying up all hours of the night building puzzles, reading, playing rummy with her grandchildren, whom she taught to shuffle and most of all spending time with her family. Her husband, Robert LeBeau, whom she married on September 26, 1952, died on May 16, 2017. She is survived by her son Robert S. LeBeau and Deanna Guettler of Port Charlotte, FL; two daughters, Kimberly Frank Sapienza and her husband Joseph of Methuen and Jennifer Wojciechowski and her husband Matthew of Adams; seven grandchildren, including, Rebecca, Jennifer, Mitchel, Scott, Stephanie, Samantha and Megan; one great grandson, Jonathan and many nieces and nephews, who have wonderful memories of spending holidays at Aunt Jane's. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private at this time. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Adams Free Library, 92 Park St., Adams, MA 01220. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.