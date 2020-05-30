Jane Elizabeth Fallon, 91, a life-long resident of Lenox, died Thursday morning at The Landing at Laurel Lake.
Born in Pittsfield May 29, 1928, the daughter of John F. and Ellen Moran Fallon, she attended local schools and was a 1945 graduate of Lenox High School.
Jane was the bookkeeper at the former First National Market in Great Barrington for 38 years, retiring in 1983. In retirement she worked for Elder Services of Berkshire County for four years and later was an ombudsman for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for three years where she was recognized for and awarded for her "outstanding service" to the community.
She was a communicant of St. Ann's Church throughout her life.
Jane is survived by her cousins Jane Halpin of Sugar Hill, GA and Alex (Kate) Halpin of Flowery Branch, GA. And many, many friends.
Besides her parents she was also predeceased by her brother Robert F. Fallon and cousin John "Jack" Halpin and his wife Geraldine.
In keeping with her wishes there will be a private graveside service at St. Ann's Cemetery with Rev. Monsignor John J. Bonzagni officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Ann's Church in care of the ROCHE FUNERAL HOME, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Born in Pittsfield May 29, 1928, the daughter of John F. and Ellen Moran Fallon, she attended local schools and was a 1945 graduate of Lenox High School.
Jane was the bookkeeper at the former First National Market in Great Barrington for 38 years, retiring in 1983. In retirement she worked for Elder Services of Berkshire County for four years and later was an ombudsman for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for three years where she was recognized for and awarded for her "outstanding service" to the community.
She was a communicant of St. Ann's Church throughout her life.
Jane is survived by her cousins Jane Halpin of Sugar Hill, GA and Alex (Kate) Halpin of Flowery Branch, GA. And many, many friends.
Besides her parents she was also predeceased by her brother Robert F. Fallon and cousin John "Jack" Halpin and his wife Geraldine.
In keeping with her wishes there will be a private graveside service at St. Ann's Cemetery with Rev. Monsignor John J. Bonzagni officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Ann's Church in care of the ROCHE FUNERAL HOME, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 30, 2020.