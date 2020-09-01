WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. - Jane F. Hanlon, 91, of 242 Cole Ave. died August 30th 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Williamstown on July 16, 1929, daughter of Charles and Nora McCarthy Hanlon, she was a graduate of the former Williamstown High School, and a member of its "Fabulous Forties" Reunion Group. Miss Hanlon was self-employed and owned Jane's Beauty Salon at her residence, from 1966 to 2018 until her retirement. She first worked at the Williamstown National Bank and then as a hairdresser at Richard's Beauty Salon before going out on her own. She was a lifelong communicant of Sts. Patrick & Raphael's Church and was a member of the St. Patrick's Women's Guild. She loved bowling, baking, working around the inside of the House while her sister Mary was managing the property, and preparing holiday family feasts 'Down the House". She was a member of the Board of Trustees for Williamstown Savings Bank. She was an ardent fan of the Red Sox and Celtics. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Hanlon and Margaret "Peggy" Guillotte, and a brother Charles "Chuck" Hanlon, all from Williamstown; seven nieces and nephews, 12 grandnieces and -nephews and six great-grandnieces and -nephews.FUNERAL NOTICE - The preparations for Miss Hanlon are provided by Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals, 521 West Main St., North Adams, there will be no wake or viewing hours due to COVID Regulations. The private family funeral Mass will be, a Liturgy of Christian Burial in celebration of her life at 9:30AM Thursday, September 3rd 2020 at Sts. Patrick & Raphael's Church followed by burial in the family plot at Eastlawn Cemetery alongside her parents and sisters. The burial is open to the public.Memorial donations are suggested to Northern Berkshire EMT Service, Hospice Care of the Berkshires', or St. Patrick's Food Pantry in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnoli@albany.twcbc.com.