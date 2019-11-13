|
Jane K. (Zaorski) Geary of Goodman Lane, Pittsfield passed into eternal life at Berkshire Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, on November 11, 2019.
Born on August 29, 1926 in Pittsfield to Joseph and Katherine (Kot) Zaorski, Jane was the youngest of eight children. She attended local schools and Pittsfield High School, following which she was employed at the former Elmsvale Mill and, later, Eaton Paper Co. On July 19, 1947 she married Thomas J. Geary, of Pittsfield, at Holy Family Church. Mr. Geary died on July 31, 1994.
Jane was primarily a household manager throughout her married life. For her personal enjoyment, she loved making many wedding cakes, gave them as gifts. She also enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. Throughout her married life, Jane was a communicant at St. Charles Church, where she served for many years as a minister of the Eucharist and was a member of the Rosary Society. Most of all, Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished her role as wife, mother and bobchi. Jane had a special relationships with each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and devoted time to spend with each of them sharing in the things that interested them the most.
Jane is survived by her daughter Kathleen Hopkins (Lance), her sons Thomas Geary Jr., and Patrick (Madelena Cirullo), granddaughter Melissa (Hopkins) White, of Norwalk, CT, (Javier), grandson Patrick Joseph Geary, granddaughter Kristi Jane Geary, and great grandchildren Javier Thomas and Sasha Rose White, both of Norwalk, CT, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sister Blanche Gritz of Pittsfield. She was predeceased by two brothers, Kazimir and Stanley Zaorski and four sisters, Mary Germanowski, Josephine Savino, Pauline Moczulewski, and Louise Kelly.
SERVICES: Calling hours for Mrs. Geary will be Friday, November 15th from 10-12 at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Charles Church at 12:30 PM celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus and Rev. Dr. John Tuohey, Administrator, concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Charles Church, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019