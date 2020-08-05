Jane M. Burnett returned to her heavenly home on August 3rd, after a three-year battle with cancer. Born on September 28, 1946, she was the daughter of Bernard A. Marcil and Doris D. (Harrington) Marcil. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her through this battle and ultimately gave her peace. She acknowledged God as the giver of all she was blessed with. Jane was immersed in her Christianity which would be her lifelong support. She taught Sunday school for many years and served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Adams. She graduated from Cooley Dickinson Hospital School of Nursing as an RN in 1967. From 1967 through 1985 she worked by her husband's side raising their three kids and operating Burnett Farm. From 1985 through 2006 she worked at Sweet Brook Nursing Home, retiring as the Director of Nursing to care for her beloved husband. Jane was a caregiver at heart. She was kind, compassionate, and soft spoken and always had time to help others with their needs. She approached raising her children and dealing with people with an abundance of love and humility and never missed an opportunity to remind anyone of the importance of Christ. She felt blessed by all things and enjoyed traveling, especially her annual trips to Aruba. In 2016 she flew to Spain and completed the 500 mile El Comino de Santiago pilgrimage. Jane enjoyed the simple blessings life offered, gardening, berry picking and spending time with her grandchildren. She treasured her Sunday mornings with her church family, her daily meditations and all that nature had to offer. Jane leaves behind a daughter, Carrie Burnett and her companion John Gable, a son Jason Burnett and his wife Carolyn and a daughter Kimberly Miller. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Douglas Burnett Jr. whom she married on September 2, 1967. She was also predeceased by her sister Bernice Dean and her sister Joyce Richardson. She also leaves her sister Theresa Molleur and her husband Mike, her sister in law Doris Alibozek, 6 grandchildren, Megan and Zachary Bantle, Vincent Burnett, Isabella Garivaltis, Brandon and Jonathan Miller; 5 step grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, August 10th, at 11:00 AM in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Rev. Donald E. Gray, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Adams will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited. Due to current regulations, social distancing and wearing of face masks will be necessary. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Pop Cares, PO Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267; the First Baptist Church, 15 Commercial St. Adams, MA 01220; or Save the Children, 501 Kings Hwy. East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com