Jane R. Shanklin, of Sandisfield, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Jane was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on December 12, 1946 to the late Robert D. and Ruth J. (Mulvaney) Freeman of Sandisfield. She was a third generation and life-long resident of Sandisfield, having visited during the summers as a child and choosing to make it her permanent home with her two children in 1973.
Jane is survived by her sons Thomas A. (Melissa) Shanklin of Upper Arlington, OH and Jeffery H. Shanklin of Sandisfield, MA. She leaves behind siblings Robert T. (Marianna E.) Freeman of Ocean City, MD, Dorothy Dube of Cary, NC and James P. (Lori) Freeman of Barkhamsted, CT. Jane loved her family and cherished any time she could spend with her grandchildren William, Josie, Jacob and Andrew, as well as her nine nieces and nephews. She spoke often about "Skyledge", the family home on Route 57 in Sandisfield, where she shared many happy memories with her extended family whose names included Mulhearn, Gillespie, Mulvaney and McInerney.
Jane was a free spirit, with a deep faith and was a kind soul to those who knew and understood her...
"I shall be telling this with a sigh, Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I, I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference." Robert Frost, The Road Not Taken
Jane will be dearly missed by the many friends she made throughout her life in the Berkshires. She will be laid to rest alongside several generations of her family in a private ceremony "on the Hill" at the Sandisfield Cemetery where she will join her long-time partner William A. Hassig of Sandisfield and Barkhamsted, CT.
Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, MA is handling the arrangements. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 13, 2020.