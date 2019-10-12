|
Janet A. Cole (Malumphy), 76, of Stuart, FL, passed away on September 19, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice House, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Janet was born in Stockbridge Massachusetts to the late Francis and Mildred (Finkle) Malumphy, on July 8, 1943. She graduated from Lee High School, and later from St. Luke's School of Nursing. She married Richard J. Cole, Sr. on September 9, 1961 in South Lee Massachusetts. She worked as a nurse, first at St. Luke's Hospital, and later at Berkshire Medical Center, until her retirement in the 1990s. She had dreamed of being a nurse since she was a young girl, and it was the only career she ever had, in fact the only career she ever wanted. As an orthopedic nurse, she was living her dream.
Aside from her nursing career, Janet loved the beach, craft fairs, socializing at the community pool, the 4th of July parade, Thursday night ice cream with the girls, and gardening, especially in her raised flower beds, built by her husband, Rich. She had a wildflower garden that would draw countless butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. She also loved watching the birds that would visit her feeder, but became quite indignant when the squirrels would climb the pole in an attempt to get to the bird seed. On one particular evening she hear a ruckus outside and emerged to find a bear, bending the feeder over to enjoy a snack. She began to yell and bang pans, trying unsuccessfully to frighten the bear away. Her son commented after, "You can't scare away the squirrels. What made you think the bear would listen?"
Janet is survived by her husband, Richard, and her children; Sandra Racette and her husband Skip, Richard Cole Jr. (Terri) and Daniel Cole (Donna). She is further survived by her three brothers, Frances Malumphy (Pat), John Malumphy Sr. (Barb) and Robert Malumphy (Norene). She also leaves four grandchildren, David, Daniel, and Elizabeth Bradley, and Richard Dombkowski, along with seven great grandchildren, Robin and McCoy Bradley, Madison, Ellie and Lauren Dombkowski, and Dominic and Parker Pearson. She leaves many nieces and nephews, her beloved friends and ice cream buddies.
A Memorial Service will be held at Shaw Pond in Becket during the summer of 2020, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Treasure Coast Hospice, Mayes Center, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997. The family of Janet Cole wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Treasure Coast Hospice and the community of St. Lucie Falls.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 12, 2019