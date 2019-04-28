|
|
Janet G. Carty of Kimberly Drive, Dalton, passed away April 23, 2019 at Hilcrest Commons. Raised in Belmont, MA she is the daughter of James and Ida (Hallisey) Galvin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, William D. Carty, on July 19, 2017.
Primarily a homemaker, she was a communicant of St. Agnes Church in Dalton. While her children were growing up she was very involved with the local Boy Scouts. She enjoyed cross-stitch, needlework, and reading.
She was a graduate of Belmont High School and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School.
Janet is survived by four children, Jeanmarie Stanford and husband Glenn of Pittsfield, MA; Robert Carty and his wife Cherie of Germantown, WI; Timothy Carty and wife Kathy of Charlton, MA; and Elizabeth Yantorno and husband Jason of Wilton, CT; and twelve grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her two sons, David Carty and Peter Carty, and her sister Marilyn Evans.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Carty will be held, WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2019, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at ST. AGNES CHURCH, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will be held TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Agnes Church in care of the funeral home, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019