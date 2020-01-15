|
|
Janet Margaret Maynard, born in Pittsfield on August 8, 1934 to Eugene and Margaret Poirier, died peacefully at home on January 11, 2020 following a brief illness. Janet is predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Maynard (d. 2017), who she married on April 25, 1953. She attended schools in Lanesborough and Pittsfield, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1952. In addition to raising four children, Mrs. Maynard worked at the original City Savings Bank, Mount Greylock Regional High School, Geary Corporation, and at the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department as Administrative Assistant to Sheriff Carmen C. Massimiano, Jr., before retiring in 1995. Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, browsing craft fairs, attending concerts at Tanglewood, and, more recently, gardening and chair pilates at the Lanesborough Senior Center. She was active in her church and enjoyed spending time with her dear friends, Lil and Bernie Roberts, who took her on many adventures and showed her great kindness.
Janet leaves behind her children: Deborah Maynard, Lynn Gajewski, and Stephen Maynard; her grandchildren: Sarah Smegal (husband, Jeff DaCosta), Jaclyn Alibozek, Jason Smegal (wife, Katie), Alexa Bonkankowitz, Emily Bokankowitz, Seth Maynard (wife, Claire), Allyson Curley, Lindsay Maynard, Caitlin Maynard, and Danielle Maynard; and her 14 beloved great-grandchildren, all with fond memories of their Mimee. Mrs. Maynard also leaves behind her dear cousin, Patricia Heihsel, who was more like a sister, and her family, Laurie Brodeur-Heihsel and Jay Heihsel (wife, Amy, and their two sons); her sister-in-law, Madeline Pickens of Delaware; and several nieces and nephews. Janet is predeceased by her son, Jonathan Maynard (d. 2009), her grandson, Paul Smegal (d. 2016), and her cousin's daughter-in-law, Rose Brodeur-Heihsel (d. 2019).
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Maynard will be held, FRIDAY, January 17, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. John Smegal. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, THURSDAY, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Maynard's memory may be made to the Berkshire Benevolent Association for the Blind, the Lanesborough Council on Aging, or Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020