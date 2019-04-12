|
|
Janet Roberta Wheeler, 83 longtime resident of the historic Blackinton section of Massachusetts Ave., North Adams, MA died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Springside Nursing Home in Pittsfield, MA. She was born in North Adams, MA on September 12, 1935 a daughter of Watson P. and Helen I. (Smith) Wheeler.
Mrs. Wheeler attended local schools. She was a longtime educator, and taught at Williamstown Elementary School for many years. Upon her retirement, Mrs. Wheeler tutored many students in the area, and played a large role in allowing several of them to go on to college. She was a very active and beloved member of her community. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Chapel in Blackinton, and later at St. John's Episcopal Church in Williamstown.
Survivors include many church and neighborhood friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Janet Wheeler's life will be held on Tuesday, April16, 2019 at 10 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 35 Park St. Williamstown , MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019