Age 82 of Sun City Center Florida passed peacefully on Saturday August 31st 2019 surrounded by her loving husband of 44 years, David and her daughters Sandra Logan of Seymour CT, Sharon MacDonald of Cotuit MA and Karen Twiss of Brandon FL. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Marchetto of Pittsfield, MA and granddaughters Demi Sperazza, Ellie Sperazza, Kelly MacDonald, Kara MacDonald and grandsons Gunnar D'Addario, Hunter D'Addario and Aaron Logan.
She is predeceased by her parents Norman and Grace Anderson of Austerlitz, NY and her sister Norma Seddon of Pittsfield, MA
Jan grew up in Austerlitz, NY and graduated from Chatham High School in Chatham, NY in 1954, lived in Fairfield, CT for many years where she was a real estate broker. She and her husband David were part owners of Stillson Pharmacy until they moved to Sun City Center in 1994 and enjoyed many years of retirement together. She enjoyed volunteering at the Sun City Center Visitor Center, playing golf and loved spending time with her children and grand children.
Jan's outgoing personality and entrepreneurial mind were some of her greatest assets and her presence will be missed by all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation in her memory. www.alzdiscovery.org/donate
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019