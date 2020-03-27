|
Janis L. Therrien, 66, passed away on March 22, 2020.
She was born on January 11, 1954 in Pittsfield, the daughter of Vincent Therrien of Milton, FL and the late G. Shirley Therrien. Janis was a graduate of Taconic High School. She worked in various jobs including GE, Bradlees and Edgecomb Nursing Home.
Besides her Dad, Vince, she leaves her sisters: Catherine Hedrick and Marilyn Wells of Milton, FL, Marcia (Andy) Jaouen of Lee, Eileen Lampro of Huntersville, NC and her brother, Vincent (Maryellen) of Chesapeake, VA. She also leaves many nieces and nephews who were the light of her life. Besides her mother, Janis was predeceased by her sister, Valerie Ruth Therrien.
She had a great sense of humor and loved being with children. We will miss you Janis, but you are forever in our hearts.
Services for Janis will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020