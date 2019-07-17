|
Jaryl, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019 in Littleton, Colorado. Jaryl was born in Dalton, Massachusetts on December 17, 1964 to Bernard and Daryl (Connors) Courtemanche. He spent 18 years in the Dalton/Pittsfield area, attending Wahconah High School, graduating in 1982. Known as "Beezer" to his friends and family, throughout New England, his nickname still stands today. He was very proud to have been a Varsity pole vaulter for which he held a state record that stood for more than twenty years. In typical Jaryl fashion, upon hearing about his record being broken, he contacted the young man to congratulate him.
Jaryl attended Berkshire Community College where his interest and love of learning flourished. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1990 with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Human Behavior. He was encouraged to earn his Masters of Education degree with an emphasis in Organizational Development from pioneers in the field, receiving his graduate degree in 1992.
While completing his Masters program, Jaryl also served in the US Army from 1988 to 1994. Upon graduating from Officer Training School, he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant, honorably discharged in 1994 and was celebrated as a great Officer. He was exceedingly proud of his military service and all who knew him heard countless Army adventures. Sometimes, time and time again.
After professional travels took him from Boston to California, he moved to Colorado in 1993 and never left. Throughout his career, he worked in Organizational Development and corporate performance improvement.
Jaryl will be remembered for his exuberance and love of life, his fun-loving and genuinely kind nature. He never met a stranger. His laughter lit up every room he entered. He was extraordinarily generous with his time, talent and enthusiasm. He was both a gentleman and a gentle man. Words were his friend. He was a gifted orator and told countless stories, remembering the smallest of details, and delighted in regaling in the most colorful accounts of his life. He had an infectious smile and a sparkle in his eye that comforted everyone who loved him.
He was an expert marksman, an avid, average golfer and was extremely proud of his seven sky-dive jumps. He enjoyed flyfishing, hunting, and as a younger man, was a talented skier. He loved to learn and had shelves filled with books from which he could easily quote; he had a passion for cooking for two or for 20 and was the first to offer his hand to anyone in need.
Jaryl was a good father and a treasured son. He had two daughters who he loved with all his heart. He was a loyal, caring and deeply appreciated friend to so many.
Jaryl met the love of his life in 2006, marrying Stephanie (Powell) Courtemanche in June of 2008. He cherished her in a way that most people could only hope for. They were best friends, loved to travel, entertain and be together. They were rarely apart, deeply in love and were hand-in-hand to the moment he passed.
Jaryl is survived by his wife Stephanie; mother and stepfather Daryl and Frank Pulaski, stepmother Patricia Courtemanche, in-laws Gary and Judy Powell; his children Raegan and Brienna Courtemanche; sisters Cheryl (Jim) Doherty; Missy Courtemanche; stepbrothers Tim, Todd and Tom Lescarbeau and families; stepsisters Tina Stachura, Kate Harrison and Beth Beltz and families; Stephanie's brother Drake Powell (Caren) and family; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends across the world. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Courtemanche, whom he loved deeply.
In honor of Jaryl's dedication and pride in his Military service, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Honor Flight Network or the .
A celebration of his extraordinary life will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11AM at the Valley Country Club, 14601 Country Club Drive, Aurora, Colorado 80016.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 17, 2019