Trottier-Pringle Funeral Home
6 Summer St.
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0640
Jason D. Williamson Hathaway


1975 - 2020
Jason D. Williamson Hathaway Obituary
ADAMS -Jason D. Williamson Hathaway, 44, of Adams, passed away January 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Pittsfield on March 1, 1975 he was the son of the late Dorothy Frye and David L. Hathaway. Jason was a graduate of Taconic High School. Besides his father of Pittsfield, Jason is survived by his stepmother, Irene Hathaway, a brother, Peter Liupakka of the state of Florida, a sister, Teesha Murrell of Pittsfield, three stepbrothers, Paul, Micheal and Jason Lavigne and two nephews. Services for Jason will take place Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3 PM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams. Calling hours will be from 1 PM until the time of the service, burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020
