Jason James Berthiaume, 33 of Pittsfield, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, after a tragic fire in his home.

Born in Pittsfield on August 30, 1987, he was the son of Virginia Mae Keenan Phelps and Paul Phelps, and the late Robert Berthiaume.

Jason attended local schools and was a 2005 graduate of Taconic High School. He joined the United States Army in May 2008 and served as a tank driver in South Korea. He was honorably discharged in January 2011.

He worked at Melbourne Place Nursing Home as a dietary aide, and also worked as a Cabulance driver.

Jason was a musician and enjoyed spending his time outdoors and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Ginger Phelps and Step-father, Paul Phelps of Pittsfield; sister, Nancy Isenhart of Holden, MA; brother, Michael Isenhart of Pittsfield; step-sister, Becca Phelps Smith and husband Andy Smith of Pittsfield; and step-brothers, Paul Phelps of Pittsfield and John Phelps and wife Haley Phelps of Attleboro; nieces and nephews, Adriana and Mia Tartaglino, Jeremy Haven and wife Hannah and their daughter, Hunter; Alexis Phelps and Emma Smith, and Harper and Finley Phelps. As well as his bearded lizard, Lucy. Jason also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Berthiaume.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service will be held, TUESDAY, December 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be held MONDAY, December 7, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dery Funeral Home.

We gently remind those attending that masks are required and to please practice social distancing. Due to current regulations, entry may take a bit longer and we ask for your patience.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society or the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
DEC
8
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Pittsfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 5, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Jason he was a neighbor friend of my son Shane . I have find memories of Jason and Shane playing together. I will forever think of him. Sincerely Joanne Parker
Joanne parker
Neighbor
December 5, 2020
Jason I love you so much I will miss you coming in the house Hi Ma can I do my laundry you are so loved I will miss you forever love you with all my heart Mom
Ginger phelps
Mother
