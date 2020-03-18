|
Jason Robert Blake (Blake Boy), 42, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020 at Fairview Hospital.
He was born in Pittsfield on November 3, 1977 to Robert and Hope DeForest Blake.
A graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, Jason married the former Gina Procopio on December 31, 2002.
He worked as a supervisor at Hillcrest Educational for seven years.
Jason was a dedicated bowler, loved Magic: The Gathering cards and iced coffee.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Gina Blake; his children, Taylor and Paige; his brother Kevin; sisters, June, Joyce, and Kayla; his mother, Hope, and father, Robert; two nieces and three nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held at a later date. To view full obituary please visit, www.DeryFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hillcrest Educational or 18 Degrees, (Formerly Berkshire Children and Families), in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020