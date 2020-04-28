|
Mr. Jay B. Whitney, 63, of Cheshire, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Pittsfield on April 16, 1956, a son of the late Charles and Fronie (Jones) Whitney.
Growing up on a dairy farm in Cheshire, MA, he worked alongside his three older brothers and neighbors. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from Hoosac Valley High School. He received an associate's degree in civil engineering from Wentworth College.
His schooling and decade of employment for General Electric CO. didn't seem to interrupt his continued life-time role in tending the family farm. His ordained obligation would most notably describe him as a farmhand or dairy farmer.
With the support of the farm and his family, he eventually merged his work into something more than these respectable titles would permit. He adapted and operated a more lucrative effort in the mining and production of aggregates, top-soil and sales of mulch.
Jay was super handy, very social, a loyal friend and had a gentle heart. He loved to joke, go on family vacations and cook. He always appreciated going out for a good meal, especially seafood.
He is survived by his four children, Lauren Whitney and her partner David, Brent Whitney and their mother, Karen; Quinn Whitney and Carly Whitney and their mother Nora; his grandson Cole Kalisz; a brother, Michael Whitney and his wife Carolyn; a sister-in-law, Eileen Whitney and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Peter Whitney.
Jay's children wish to thank all of the individuals who cared for their Dad and made his life more meaningful -- from good humor to midnight snacks. They are grateful for you.
Due to current public mandates for social distancing, funeral services will be at a later date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brien Center, 359 Fenn St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020