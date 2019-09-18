Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay D. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay D. Miller Obituary
Jay Miller passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his residence in Lee, Massachusetts.

Jay was born in Pittsfield, MA to Deborah L. Miller McCaleb of Salida, CO and William F. Miller of Lee, MA.

Jay graduated from Lee High School in 1988 and continued on to Delhi-New York, graduating in 1990.

Jay worked at Lee Oil - Gas Company as Service Manager all of his life. Due to the company recently closing, Jay opened JDM Heating as owner and operator.

Jay enjoyed boating, fishing, and four-wheeling. Most of all, Jay loved his dogs: Snickerz and Tabie.

Jay is survived by his parents, Deborah Miller McCaleb of Salida, CO and William F. Miller of Lee, MA; his son, Jake Newton of Lee, MA; his sister, Kim Ward of Lee, MA and his two nieces: Miranda L. Ward and Kali A. Ward, both of Lee; and his sister, Melinda Miller of Worcester, MA.

Funeral Services for Jay Miller will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 11AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Visiting Hours will be held from 9AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pecks Rd., Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jay's memory to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now