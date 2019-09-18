|
Jay Miller passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his residence in Lee, Massachusetts.
Jay was born in Pittsfield, MA to Deborah L. Miller McCaleb of Salida, CO and William F. Miller of Lee, MA.
Jay graduated from Lee High School in 1988 and continued on to Delhi-New York, graduating in 1990.
Jay worked at Lee Oil - Gas Company as Service Manager all of his life. Due to the company recently closing, Jay opened JDM Heating as owner and operator.
Jay enjoyed boating, fishing, and four-wheeling. Most of all, Jay loved his dogs: Snickerz and Tabie.
Jay is survived by his parents, Deborah Miller McCaleb of Salida, CO and William F. Miller of Lee, MA; his son, Jake Newton of Lee, MA; his sister, Kim Ward of Lee, MA and his two nieces: Miranda L. Ward and Kali A. Ward, both of Lee; and his sister, Melinda Miller of Worcester, MA.
Funeral Services for Jay Miller will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 11AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Visiting Hours will be held from 9AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pecks Rd., Pittsfield.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jay's memory to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019