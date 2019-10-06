|
|
Jay Gordon Shapiro, 74 of Port St. Lucie, FL died Thursday October 3, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Congregation Beth Israel in North Adams, MA. Jay was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 27, 1945 son of Eli and Lee (Samuels) Shapiro. He attended North Adams schools and graduated from Drury High School. Upon graduating from UMass, Jay served in the US Army Reserve, then moved on to Traveler's Insurance Company in Hartford, CT. After several years as an actuary, he then pursued his dream of owning his own bar and restaurant, Mother Shapiro's, in Killington, VT. Upon retirement he moved to Florida.
His wife of 24 years, Sheila Nancy (Cohen) Shapiro, predeceased him by just 6 months. Jay is survived by his sisters, Miriam Weiner of Windsor, CT and Barbara Winer of Rockville, MD, his brother, Stephen Shapiro of Wading River, NY and several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Jay Shapiro will be held on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Beth Israel Cemetery in Clarksburg, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the at https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/static/gsf_donationform-f465d7e4446879de8aaca1d988fcc9fc.pdf or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246 in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019