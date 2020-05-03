Jay S. Zeif, a member of the NYSE for over fifty years, passed away on Tax Day, April 15 following a valiant battle against cancer in South Egremont, MA at the home of his daughter Suzannah VanSchaick . Born during the later part of the Great Depression, he earned the nickname Buddy derived from the popular song at the time, "Buddy, Can You Spare a Dime?".



Born on March 23, 1933 and raised in Forest Hills, NY, Jay was the son of Samuel Zeif and Shirley (Fodor) Zeif. He was raised in a busy home that saw a constant stream of friends and relatives as well as the characters who played pinochle and poker with his hotelier father. Jay was a graduate of New York University before he married Beverly (Gold) in 1955. The couple had celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to her death in 2016. Jay & Beverly raised their family in Harrison, NY prior to living in Manhattan, the Berkshires and West Palm Beach, Florida.



In his early married days Jay worked in his family's hotel business before pursuing interests on Wall Street. Showing a knack for numbers and technology, Jay had developed one of the early computer trading systems before becoming a Managing Partner in a boutique firm. In the following decades Jay would continue on as a Vice President in both boutique and major Wall Street firms including Prudential Bache, Shearson Lehman Bros. and Janney Montgomery Scott. Forever dressing the part, Jay became known for his stylish and funky neckties. While on vacation his family would often refer to him as 'Superman' for his ability to always find a phone booth to "check in with the office". Upon moving to the Berkshires full-time he finally gave up on his daily commute to "The City" as the computer edged out the ticker tape machine, yet he was still able to connect with old clients via his Closing Comments Radio Show on WBRK broadcast from Pittsfield, MA. Even after Jay and Beverly moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1990, Jay continued trading and broadcasting his show. Jay retired from The Business in 2008, after the economic crash, exclaiming "Now I've seen everything!"



Jay was a devoted supporter and sometime participant in the performing arts. From Westchester, NY based community theatre in the 1970's to being a founding member of the Berkshire Public Theater in Pittsfield, MA in the 1980's and plays in West Palm Beach in the 1990's and just this year performing in a two person, one-act play in the Berkshires. Jay was a volunteer usher at Tanglewood on and off for 35 years and he volunteered at the Berkshire Theater Festival and was a docent at Ventfort Hall Museum of the Gilded Age in Lenox, MA. Living in the Berkshires spoke to Jay's civic-mindedness; he was a member of the Rotary in Pittsfield, MA and served on the Board of Trustees for Berkshire Country Day School as their Treasurer in the 1980's.



Jay's granddaughter Molly gave him the moniker Bebop, which was adopted by all 6 of his grandchildren and even several newer family friends. In 2005 he wrote his memoir, "From Buddy to Bebop, Reflections of a Life". His family and friends remember Jay as a tireless storyteller, his tomes usually related to the many places to which he and Beverly traveled. Often quoted as saying "my favorite seat is the driver's seat" he never tired of road trips and late in life he became a volunteer with AARP, leading their Driver Safety course for seniors. He was awarded AARP Massachusetts Volunteer of the Month in June 2018.



Jay leaves a son Robert Zeif (Loree), two daughters Deborah Zeif and Suzannah Van Schaick (Pieter) and six grandchildren: Adam (fiance Sophie Bellinis), Molly, Madeline, Miles, Tobias and Henry. He also leaves a brother Richard Zeif (Gloria) and a sister Judith Tannenbaum. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 61 years, Beverly and an infant brother.



Jay's life will be celebrated and he will be interred alongside Beverly in Westchester, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jay may be made to Ventfort Hall Museum of the Gilded Age 104 Walker Street Lenox, MA, 01240, or the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region 1128 Monument Avenue Bennington, VT 05201.



