Jaye Carole Blume
1937 - 2020
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Jaye Carole Blume, loving wife, mother of five and proud grandmother of 11, passed away at home at the age of 82. Jaye was born on December 22, 1937 in Boston, MA to Doris (Greene) and John Floyd. On May 10, 1958 she married John W. Blume and raised five children Carole (Jes) Carson, John (Susan), Doug (Honor), Maureen and Michael (Rebecca) and 11 grandchildren; Jaime (Michael), Graham, McKenzie, Christopher, Meghan, Taryn, Colin, Joshua, Philip, Andrew and Alec.

Over the years Jaye held many roles, secretary, bus driver, chef, housekeeper and homemaker. She was an artist, bird watching enthusiast, a lover of all flowers and nature, a singer, musician, and a writer storyteller. She attended Berkshire Community College just for the joy of the English Literature program in the 90's as well as the museum of fine arts in Boston. Her favorite activity of all time was being with her family.

Words used to describe Jaye by her family are Loving, Elusive, Bubbly, Joyous, Thug, Bold, Vibrant, My Mother, Love, Respect, Hilarious, Prankster, Force To Be Reckoned With, Artist, Resilient, Tolerant, Spiritual, Stoic, Sarcastic, Storyteller, Jokester and Matriarch.

Jaye was preceded in death by her husband, John W Blume and daughter Carole (Jes) Carson as well as her parents and brother-in law, James Doucette. She is survived by her siblings, Andrea, Doris (Bob), Jack (Theresa), Joseph (Susan) and Monica and several nieces and nephews.

Jaye will be missed by many including all of her friends of Bill W.

There will be no funeral service or gatherings in person at this time, but we will have a drive through processional on Saturday, September 19 at 2pm in honor of her memory. We encourage all to meet at Mount Everett Regional High School to then proceed as a group to the drive through area to pay respects to Jaye and her family. This is a no contact service so please do not leave your cars during procession.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National MS Society or the Berkshire Humane Society through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 PM
Mount Everett Regional High School
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Blume family
Mark & Kathryn Hopping
September 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I know she’s with Jack now watching over you. May your memories be a comfort at this time
carol balise
Friend
September 15, 2020
Love
John Muller
September 15, 2020
Maureen and Family, May your warmest memories of your mom make your smile and bring comfort as you face the days without her physical presence. Her love and support will not stop, even though she is in the world beyond. Sending love.
Dee Dee Acquisto
Friend
September 15, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. May you have many happy memories. Peace and love. - John
John Gilliland
Friend
September 15, 2020
I’m so glad I got to meet JJ and spend some time with your wonderful family. Love to all. I know she will be missed ❤
Tish Coates
Friend
September 15, 2020
My condolences to the family....she had such a loving spirit and gentle wisdom....

Jasmine Gage
September 15, 2020
Jaye reminded me so much of my own mom. I loved her the minute I met her. She will be so very missed. ❤❤
September 15, 2020
God bless Jaye rest in peace
Chris Kelly
Friend
September 15, 2020
. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Jaye was a special woman with a kind heart. I will love her and miss her
Dorinda Withers
Friend
September 15, 2020
Maureen, I'm so very sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
grace Deffer
September 15, 2020
There really are not any words that say how my mother will be missed. She will always be with us, in our eyes, our smiles, our pranks! But mostly in our hearts. Rest easy now mom. We’ve got it from here. ❤❤
Maureen Blume
Family
September 14, 2020
Jaye....my beautiful, wonderful big sister. You brought so much love and fun to our family. Often separated in miles but always in our hearts. As I told you, you were our Rock Star. We have so many precious memories of good and challenging times shared. Rest peacefully.
Love, love, love.....Andrea
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joe Floyd
Brother
September 14, 2020
Love and Prayers
Father Bruce
Friend
