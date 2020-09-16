On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Jaye Carole Blume, loving wife, mother of five and proud grandmother of 11, passed away at home at the age of 82. Jaye was born on December 22, 1937 in Boston, MA to Doris (Greene) and John Floyd. On May 10, 1958 she married John W. Blume and raised five children Carole (Jes) Carson, John (Susan), Doug (Honor), Maureen and Michael (Rebecca) and 11 grandchildren; Jaime (Michael), Graham, McKenzie, Christopher, Meghan, Taryn, Colin, Joshua, Philip, Andrew and Alec.
Over the years Jaye held many roles, secretary, bus driver, chef, housekeeper and homemaker. She was an artist, bird watching enthusiast, a lover of all flowers and nature, a singer, musician, and a writer storyteller. She attended Berkshire Community College just for the joy of the English Literature program in the 90's as well as the museum of fine arts in Boston. Her favorite activity of all time was being with her family.
Words used to describe Jaye by her family are Loving, Elusive, Bubbly, Joyous, Thug, Bold, Vibrant, My Mother, Love, Respect, Hilarious, Prankster, Force To Be Reckoned With, Artist, Resilient, Tolerant, Spiritual, Stoic, Sarcastic, Storyteller, Jokester and Matriarch.
Jaye was preceded in death by her husband, John W Blume and daughter Carole (Jes) Carson as well as her parents and brother-in law, James Doucette. She is survived by her siblings, Andrea, Doris (Bob), Jack (Theresa), Joseph (Susan) and Monica and several nieces and nephews.
Jaye will be missed by many including all of her friends of Bill W.
There will be no funeral service or gatherings in person at this time, but we will have a drive through processional on Saturday, September 19 at 2pm in honor of her memory. We encourage all to meet at Mount Everett Regional High School to then proceed as a group to the drive through area to pay respects to Jaye and her family. This is a no contact service so please do not leave your cars during procession.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National MS Society or the Berkshire Humane Society through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com