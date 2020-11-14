1/1
Jean Alice Burnham
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Mrs. Jean Alice Burnham, age 84, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Jean was born on November 29, 1935, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Joseph Roy and Clara Bergeron Roy.

Jean was married to Carmine Monti and blessed with three loving children, Bob, Peter and Diane. Jean was remarried to the love of her life, Lawrence Burnham; they were happily married for 40 years.

Prior to moving to Georgia in the '90s, Jean was a beautician for 40 years. She was the owner of Jeannie's Country Cut in Worthington, MA.

She was known for her loving spirit and her thoughtfulness towards everyone she met and loved all animals. Jean always had a smile and an infectious laugh that made her one of a kind. Also, many people didn't know she spoke a little French which surprised others that spoke a little as well.

Jean was an active parishioner and Eucharist minister at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta Georgia. She enjoyed visiting friends at nursing homes that did not get any visitors. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. Jean adored celebrating Christmas and could always make any occasion a special one. Jean also loved to go on long walks around the neighborhood and talk with people she met along the way. She said many times "I just love people!"

Jean was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her beautiful life and love for her family will forever be cherished in the lives of those who knew her.

Along with her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Burnham and her brothers, Bob, Norman, and Frank Roy.

She is survived by her sons Robert "Bob" Monti and wife Cathy; Peter Monti and daughter, Diane Monti Crandall, grandchildren, Garrett Monti, Kyle Monti, and Ashlyn Crandall, and great granddaughter Mariela Monti.

Services for Jean will be at 10 am, November 30th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. A graveside service will follow at 11 am at Green Lawn Cemetery on Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia.

Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 14, 2020.
