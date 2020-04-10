Home

Jean Ann Wood


1950 - 2020
Jean Ann Wood Obituary
Jean Ann Wood, 69, of Savoy, Massachusetts, died April 4, 2020, at Williamstown Commons Nursing Home. Born May 3, 1950, in Troy, NY.

Jean attended Troy High School and after having her children, returned to school and graduated Mildred Elley Business School. She held a wide variety of jobs and occupations including housekeeper, waitress, legal secretary and lastly was a front end supervisor at Price Chopper in Pittsfield for many years before retiring.

Jean is survived by her sister, Linda Wells, her daughter, Tammy Cachat of Hinsdale, her son Jay Wood and his fiance Jaycee Markovic of Savoy and her daughter, Sabrina Wood and her fiance Paul Briggs of Pittsfield, her 5 grandchildren Gage & Chase Thompson, Reilly Cachat, and Paul & Cameron Briggs, a number of close friends and her beloved dog, Melina. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Barbara Verge, her daughter, Tracy Wood, her sister Rose Aldrich, and her grandson, Cayden Briggs.

Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, private services were held at Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, Pittsfield. There will be a proper memorial at a later time. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during her last days.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020
