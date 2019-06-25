|
It is with great sadness that the family of Jeannie Kay announce her passing after a brief illness, on Sunday June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 84 years. Jeannie will be lovingly remembered by her husband Eddie of 52 years, her children Pam Hiser, Dr. David Kay, daughter-in-law Arlene Kay, brother Joseph Baldyga, sisters Nancy Ried and Marilyn Pease and grandchildren David Kay Jr. and Mathew Kay. In 1967 she helped her husband build their current residence. Jeannie worked for the telephone company for 32 years and attended the Pratt Art School in New York City, and enjoyed various hobbies, including oil painting, gardening, vacationing, antiquing, entertaining and making sure the wild animals who frequented her yard were well fed. Many years were also spent volunteering for the Berkshire Botanical Garden tag sale.
A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Interment will follow at the family plot in St. Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 25, 2019