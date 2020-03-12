Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Zabek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean C. Zabek


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean C. Zabek Obituary
Jean C. (Starsiak) Zabek, 76, formerly of Adams and Cheshire, died Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at Williamstown Commons. She was born in Adams on April 24, 1943, the daughter of the late Chester and Adele (Stec) Starsiak. She graduated from the former Adams High School with the Class of 1961, and received her Bachelor's Degree in 1995 from the former North Adams State College. Jean last worked as a medical secretary for Williams College Health Services until retiring. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Zabek and her companion, Trevor Crombie, of Dalton; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her former husband, Edmund Zabek; and by her brother, David Starsiak. A Graveside funeral service will be held in the Spring in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. There are no calling hours.The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -