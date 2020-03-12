|
Jean C. (Starsiak) Zabek, 76, formerly of Adams and Cheshire, died Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at Williamstown Commons. She was born in Adams on April 24, 1943, the daughter of the late Chester and Adele (Stec) Starsiak. She graduated from the former Adams High School with the Class of 1961, and received her Bachelor's Degree in 1995 from the former North Adams State College. Jean last worked as a medical secretary for Williams College Health Services until retiring. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Zabek and her companion, Trevor Crombie, of Dalton; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her former husband, Edmund Zabek; and by her brother, David Starsiak. A Graveside funeral service will be held in the Spring in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. There are no calling hours.The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020