Jean Elizabeth (Daly) Giardina, 89 of Pittsfield, MA passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Springside Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pittsfield on May 29, 1930 daughter of Henry and Ethel (Welch) Daly. She graduated salutatorian from St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1947. Jean attended Our Lady of the Elms College, and was a graduate of Berkshire Community College and North Adams State College.
Jean's love for education and history extended through her thirty years as a 6th Grade Social Studies teacher at Cheshire Elementary School until her retirement. She was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a member of its Ladies Guild. Jean enjoyed reading, playing cards, and following professional sports as well as opera and travelling. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Enrico T. Giardina whom she married on November 25, 1948 in St. Charles Church; three daughters- Anne L. Gilewicz (John) of Dalton, MA; Kathleen M. Burke (Jack) of Berkley, MA and Laura J. Simeone (Lewis) of Pittsfield, MA; and five sons - Thomas J. Giardina (Nancy) of Pittsfield; Daniel A. Giardina (Diane) of New Fairfield, CT; Richard H. Giardina (Deborah) of Ft. Wayne, IN; Peter D. Giardina (Julie) of Pittsfield; and Damian F. Giardina of Pittsfield. She also leaves 22 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one sister - Josephine Coltrara of Reseda, CA; one brother - Daniel Daly (Joanne) of Virginia and one sister-in-law Judy Daly, Pittsfield, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother and three sisters including John Daly, Margaret Cranton, Mary Scott, and Patricia Daly.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The Funeral for Jean Giardina will be Monday March 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Church, 89 Briggs Ave. Pittsfield celebrated by the Rev. John Tuohey. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Retinitis Pigmentosa in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020