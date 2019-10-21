Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Jean E. Mosca Guarda

Jean E. Mosca Guarda Obituary
Jean E. Mosca Guarda (Nana), 85, formerly of Berkshire Town Apartments, passed away October 12, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center, after a very long illness, with her family by her side.

Born in Pittsfield on August 26, 1934, the daughter of the late Sam Mosca and Florence Thomas, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

She was married to the late Joseph Guarda.

Nana to everyone, she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Guarda is survived by her daughter, Joyce Sondrini of New Ashford; son, Geno Sondrini of Dalton; sisters, Joyce Turner of Pittsfield; Marylou Robinson of Italy and Kathy Mosca; grandchildren, James, Sara, Jerry, Robert, Carole Ann and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Santino, Marcello, Amariella, and Ciana. She also leaves her niece, Nancy Ireland and nephew, Richard Pucko.

She is predeceased by her sons, James M. Sondrini, John D. Sondrini and Jerry E. Sondrini; and nephew Eric Robinson.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Family and friends are invited to come celebrate the beautiful life of Jean. Calling hours for Mrs. Guarda will be held WEDNESDAY, October 23, 2019 at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a service at 6:00pm, celebrated by Deacon George Morrell. Following the calling hours there will be a reception at the American Legion, Post 68, 41 Wendell Ave, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the or the in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 21, 2019
