Jean Edna Austin Phillips died on Friday, September 13, at her beloved home in Lanesborough where she had lived for over five decades.
Born in West Frankfurt, NY in 1930, Jean was a bright and diligent student who trained as a nurse. She worked at Utica hospitals for several years until she met Robert Phillips through friends. They married soon after and their loving union built a family of five children, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who have remained close throughout their lives.
Jean was an accomplished gardener and avid reader who remained interested in the world around her throughout her life. She loved books, and talking with people about books, which made her many years working at the Lanesborough library so personally fulfilling.
Jean is survived by her daughter Patricia Phillips of Lanesborough and her children, Charles Lambert, Zachary Lambert, Benjamin Lambert and Elizabeth Lambert; daughter Dr. Barbara Phillips of Glendale and her children Elia DelMolino, Samuel DelMolino, and Sergio DelMolino; son James Phillips and wife, Joyce Mellon, of Charlton, MA; and daughter Christine Phillips, husband Ted Lange and son Ian Lange, of Bozeman, Montana; three great grandsons, and sister Elizabeth Piazza of Scotia, NY.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert, daughter Deborah, parents Hazel and Charles Austin, and sister Shirley.
The family is planning a celebration and remembrance of her life from 11 am 1:00 pm at the 442 Summer St. home on Sunday, October 13.
Those wishing to commemorate her life are encouraged to make a donation to the Lanesborough Public Library's gift fund, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019