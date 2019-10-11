|
Jean L. Gurney, 86, of Lanesborough, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born in Stuyvesant, NY., to the late Charles and Edna Siter Logan, she attended local schools and graduated Martin Van Buren High School in 1950.
After high school, Jean worked as a Secretary and later worked for a local contractor. She enjoyed playing golf, wood carving, painting, and traveling.
Jean married Richard J. Gurney in 1953 in Chatham, NY. He pre-deceased her on October 6, 2014.
Jean is survived by her four sons; Eric Gurney of Springfield, MA., Bryan Gurney and his wife Martha of Williamstown, Jeffrey Gurney and his wife Mary Lou of Southwick, and Glenn Gurney and his wife Marilyn of Uxbridge, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she is pre-deceased by her brother, Charles Logan and her sister Edna Leiser.
The funeral for Mrs. Jean Gurney will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240. There will be an hour of visitation beginning at 9:30am followed by a service at 10:30am. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean's memory to a , in care of the funeral home.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019