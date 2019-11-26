Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Liturgy
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
191 Elm St
Pittsfield, MA
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Jean M. Barbas


1930 - 2019
Jean M. Barbas Obituary
Jean Marie Barbas, 89, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019.

She was born in Pittsfield on April 17, 1930, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Beaulieau Dansereau.

Jean attended Pittsfield Schools and was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph's High School. She then attended Our Lady of the Elms College.

She married the late Constantino Barbas on July 26, 1951 at Notre Dame Church. He predeceased her on September 30, 1981.

She worked as a manager at Either or Book Store, but first and foremost, she was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and their families and embraced every moment with them. She truly loved her role as Grandma Jean and was always supportive of her grandchildren's athletic, academic and artistic interests.

She loved the arts and for many years volunteered locally for the Town Players. Her only flaw, but a forgivable one, was that she was a NY Yankees fan.

Predeceased by her cherished husband, Constantino Barbas; she leaves behind her four sons, Stephen A. Barbas and wife Marcia of Manchester, NH, Paul M. Barbas and wife Jan of Barnstable, MA, Matthew J. Barbas of Pittsfield, MA, and Andrew D. Barbas and wife Kimberly of Plymouth, MA; her daughter, Susan A. Murphy and husband Mike of Lanesboro, MA; her brother, David Dansereau and wife Angela of Dalton, MA and sister Carol Seckler of Pittsfield, MA; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours TODAY, Tuesday, November 26th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 191 Elm St, Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019
