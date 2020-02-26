Home

Jean M. Komuniecki


1950 - 2020
Jean M. Komuniecki, of Westwood, passed away on Feb 24. Beloved wife of the late Edmund P. Tutlys and dear mother of Patrick Tutlys of Westwood. Sister of Richard and Robert Komuniecki. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service Monday, March 2 at 11 am at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., Westwood followed by interment in New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020
