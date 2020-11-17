Jean M. (Ernst) Lemoine, 91, passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 13, with her family by her side. Jean was born in Adams on June 20, 1929. The daughter of Fred and Irene Mae King Ernst, Jean moved to Pittsfield in 1940, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1947. She returned to Adams after marriage in 1951. Jean was employed at GE Plastics Division from 1947-1951 and later at Smith Bros.-McAndrews Insurance Agency until retirement in 1991. Jean was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. She married the love of her life, Raymond F. Lemoine in 1951 at St. Mary's Church in Pittsfield. Always sharp as a tack, she preferred to stay in the background and not be the center of attention. Jean loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and watch the Boston Red Sox. She leaves her husband Ray, who took care of her and was by her side until the end, and their six sons and two daughters (Stephen, Jerry, Ron, Allan, Chris, Ray, Carolyn, Noelle), her brother John (Jack) Ernst of Denver, Colo., many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. We will miss this sweet woman more than words can say. The Lemoine family would like to give special thanks to all their neighbors on Country Club Ave. and to Hospice Care in the Berkshires for their exceptional compassion. Jean's Funeral Mass will be private for family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18th, at 2:00 PM in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Due to current regulations, social distancing and use of face masks will be strictly enforced at the cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com