1/1
Jean M. Lemoine
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean M. (Ernst) Lemoine, 91, passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 13, with her family by her side. Jean was born in Adams on June 20, 1929. The daughter of Fred and Irene Mae King Ernst, Jean moved to Pittsfield in 1940, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1947. She returned to Adams after marriage in 1951. Jean was employed at GE Plastics Division from 1947-1951 and later at Smith Bros.-McAndrews Insurance Agency until retirement in 1991. Jean was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. She married the love of her life, Raymond F. Lemoine in 1951 at St. Mary's Church in Pittsfield. Always sharp as a tack, she preferred to stay in the background and not be the center of attention. Jean loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and watch the Boston Red Sox. She leaves her husband Ray, who took care of her and was by her side until the end, and their six sons and two daughters (Stephen, Jerry, Ron, Allan, Chris, Ray, Carolyn, Noelle), her brother John (Jack) Ernst of Denver, Colo., many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. We will miss this sweet woman more than words can say. The Lemoine family would like to give special thanks to all their neighbors on Country Club Ave. and to Hospice Care in the Berkshires for their exceptional compassion. Jean's Funeral Mass will be private for family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18th, at 2:00 PM in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Due to current regulations, social distancing and use of face masks will be strictly enforced at the cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved