Jean Mary Peters Stempel
1926 - 2020
Lenox resident Jean Mary Peters (Sturges, Sheldon) Stempel passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 94 yrs old. She was an example of tenacity and independence to all of us who loved her.

Jean was born in The House of Mercy, Pittsfield, MA on September 28, 1926, to Frank G. Peters and Clara B. Jones Peters.

Jean joined the Cadet Nurse Corps in 1945, and served in many capacities in her profession as a Registered Nurse. She spent 35 years as school nurse at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Sandy Hook, CT; her most beloved nursing experience. Jean was a communicant at St. Helena's Chapel in Lenox, MA where she served in many ministries, putting out the Order of Service bulletin. She also enjoyed volunteering at Shakespeare & Co. in Lenox. Her many hobbies included traveling, genealogy research, knitting, crocheting, tatting and cooking; many of these interests she passed on to her family.

Jean is survived by her son David C. Sturges, step-daughters Doreen Sheldon, Susan Stempel Perone, Deborah Stempel Willse; step-sons Edward Lundblad, Douglas Sheldon, Daniel Sheldon, Raymond Sheldon, Robert Stempel, and Arthur Stempel; daughter-in-law Amparo Sturges, sister-in-law Mary Reuther Peters; grandsons Donald R. Sturges, Jr., Michael D. Sturges (Jessica); Jared R. Sturges (Julia), and Daniel A. Sturges; granddaughters, Kristy A. Sturges Flynn (William), Ginger L. Sturges, and Jennifer Sargent; great-grandchildren, Tara Rotas, Tyler Hine, Renee Sturges, Dustin Hine, and "her babies" Ruby L. Mennone and Hazel U. Gamache-Sturges, and great-great grandchildren Desmond Sturges and Richard Flood, Jr. In addition, she leaves many much-loved nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. For many years, Jean had been the companion of Norman F. Linstead (deceased), and remained close to his daughters, Terrell F. Poeton (Richard), Valerie F. Linstead (Peter), and Dana L. McGuirt (C. Anthony).

Jean is predeceased by sons Donald R. Sturges, Sr., and Peter W. Sturges, step-daughter Loraine Sheldon Buck, sister Winifred Peters Tingley, brother Dr. Donald H. Peters, and grand-daughter Amanda L. Sturges Ofiero.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Helena's Chapel New Lenox Rd, Lenox, 01240 and to Shakespeare & Co. Kemble St., Lenox, 01240.

Formal services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.rochefuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to the family.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

0 entries
