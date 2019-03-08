|
PITTSFIELD - Jean May Bousquet, a former long-time resident of Waverly Street in Pittsfield, died on March 6 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care. She was 91 years old.
Born in Pittsfield on November 18, 1927, daughter of Woodward James May and Hallene Scott May, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, attended Russell Sage College for two years, and then transferred to The Juilliard School.
At First Methodist Church in Pittsfield on April 22, 1950, Jean married the best person she ever knew, Russell D. Bousquet. They met as Spadina Parkway neighbors when she was three years old; he was five. They celebrated their 59 th anniversary in 2009. After a long siege with Alzheimer's disease, Russ died on November 10, 2009.
Jean was an accomplished singer. For over 35 years she sang contralto and mezzo-soprano roles in oratorios, operas, and musical theatre productions and in concerts and events in and around the Berkshires and surrounding states. While a student at Russell Sage, she was a featured soloist in concerts in the Capital District. In New York City she was soloist with the Juilliard Chorus.
In the spring of 1949 Jean made her concert debut at the Troy Music Hall. That summer she was soloist in two concerts with the small choir at the Berkshire Music Center at Tanglewood in Lenox.
In 1961 Jean played the title role in the Town Players production of Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate. It was the opening event of Pittsfield's 200 th Anniversary celebration. Thereafter, until 1975, Jean appeared in leading and supporting musical theatre and dramatic roles with the group.
Jean was among the founders of Berkshire Lyric Theatre. She served on the board, was publicity chairman, and was a featured soloist in their sacred and secular presentations. At the Berkshire Playhouse in Stockbridge in 1961, she was cast in supporting roles. Also in that decade, Jean helped revive Children's Theater of the Junior League of Berkshire County.
From the early 1950s to the mid-1970s, in keeping with her deep interest in this community, Jean served on the boards of the Girls Club, Senior Center, Junior League of Berkshire County, Berkshire Historical Society, Community Concert Association, and South Mountain Association. At the latter, she served in various capacities, particularly in coordinating arrangements for Young Audiences Concerts and Family Music Day. She was named an honorary trustee in 1975.
An appointment as music librarian of the Berkshire Athenaeum in 1967 opened creative opportunities for Jean to help to further advance interest in the arts in the Berkshires. Of particular importance was the Outreach Program for the Elderly presented at the Senior Center, housing units, and nursing homes. When the new Athenaeum building opened in 1975, she was promoted to Supervisor, Music and Arts Services. She and her staff organzied a new free Library Arts Series and changing monthly exhibits of works by area artists, archival materials from Berkshire arts venues, and an array of antiques and collectibles. Jean retired from the Athenaeum in 1983.
For over twenty years, Jean was a docent at the Berkshire Museum. During eight of those years she served as an outreach educator in the public and parochial schools of Berkshire County.
Jean realized how truly fortunate she was to have a life's companion for 59 years, her husband Russ. Among their happiest memories were family holiday celebrations, searching for antiques, early morning canoe trips, creating miniatures for the Berkshire Museum's annual Festival of Trees, volunteering at the Native American Day Camp at Canoe Meadows, and just being together. Their son Woody further broadened their world by leading them on visits to natural areas - from bogs to mountaintops.
Survivors are her son Woodward Scott Bousquet and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Winchester VA, granddaughter Caitlin Bousquet and her wife Amanda Rocabado of Alexandria VA, and grandson Benjamin Bousquet of Nashville TN; a sister Marian May Herd of Pittsfield; two goddaughters, and many treasured nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins. She appreciated the faithful support of nephew John Herd and cousin Holly Howard Stover, and friends Nancy Steele, Beverly Milenski, Barbara Milenski, and Lucille Landa, and many past and present Waverly Street and Dunham Mall neighbors, and fellow members of South Congregational Church. She and her family were grateful for the tender care she received from the staff of Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.
Jean was predeceased by her sister Audrey May Colville, brother Ward James May, and brother-in-law Paul R. Bousquet.
In keeping with Jean's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made directly to the Community Food Pantry, South Congregational Church, 110 South St., Pittsfield MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019