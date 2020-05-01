Jean R. Phaneuf, 52, of Adams, died Wednesday afternoon, April 29, 2020, at her home. She is survived by her daughter, Alison Pansecchi of Adams; her son, Anthony Pansecchi of Adams; her sister Mary Phaneuf and brother, Steven Phaneuf, both of North Adams. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on a date to be announced, when current restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to BFAIR, 771 South Church St. North Adams, MA 01247; or to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To read the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 1, 2020.