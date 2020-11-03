1/1
Jean Rondeau
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
East Longmeadow, MA - Jean Rondeau, 92, formerly of Adams, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Adams on July 5, 1928, daughter of the late Alfred and Elsie Harrison Klammer, she was a graduate of the former Adams High School and attended Dean Junior College.

After working in retail and raising four children in Springfield, MA, in 1976 she opened a chain of bookstores in W. Mass, including the former Village Bookstore in Adams, and the former Crystal Unicorn Bookstore in North Adams.

Jean was a member of the Church in the Acres, Springfield, MA. She loved vacationing at Cape Cod with her late husband Leonard R. Rondeau, married August 10, 1949.

She is survived by a daughter, Leslie DeMaria (John) of Springfield; and two sons, Gary Rondeau (Sharon) of Port Charlotte, FL; Jeffrey Rondeau (Debra) of East Longmeadow; former daughter-in-law Beth Kurilla of Hartsville, SC; nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Rondeau, grandson, Michael DeMaria, and brother, Alfred Klammer, Jr.

Services and burial in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams are private, no calling hours. Donations In her memory can be made to the Thomas J. O'Conner Animal Shelter-627 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104 or Friends of Dana Farber (Cancer Institute), 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215. The TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME in Adams is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trottier-Pringle Funeral Home - Adams
6 Summer St.
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved