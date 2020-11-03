East Longmeadow, MA - Jean Rondeau, 92, formerly of Adams, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Adams on July 5, 1928, daughter of the late Alfred and Elsie Harrison Klammer, she was a graduate of the former Adams High School and attended Dean Junior College.



After working in retail and raising four children in Springfield, MA, in 1976 she opened a chain of bookstores in W. Mass, including the former Village Bookstore in Adams, and the former Crystal Unicorn Bookstore in North Adams.



Jean was a member of the Church in the Acres, Springfield, MA. She loved vacationing at Cape Cod with her late husband Leonard R. Rondeau, married August 10, 1949.



She is survived by a daughter, Leslie DeMaria (John) of Springfield; and two sons, Gary Rondeau (Sharon) of Port Charlotte, FL; Jeffrey Rondeau (Debra) of East Longmeadow; former daughter-in-law Beth Kurilla of Hartsville, SC; nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Rondeau, grandson, Michael DeMaria, and brother, Alfred Klammer, Jr.



Services and burial in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams are private, no calling hours. Donations In her memory can be made to the Thomas J. O'Conner Animal Shelter-627 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104 or Friends of Dana Farber (Cancer Institute), 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215. The TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME in Adams is in charge of arrangements.



