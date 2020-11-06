Jean Thompson Sharland died on October 31, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to William and Marion Bruce Thompson. She graduated from Fitchburg State College in June of 1945 and went on to earn her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from the same school in June of 1949.



Jean started teaching in Leominster in 1947 and continued her career at Plunkett Elementary School in Hinsdale, MA. After remaining at home to raise her five daughters to school age, Jean returned to her teaching career at Allendale Elementary School in Pittsfield, MA, in 1964. She found great joy teaching in several grades over the years. She was well loved by her students and colleagues for her cheerful, positive energy. She retired in 1980 and continued to enjoy sharing her knowledge, living the life of a devoted grandmother.



She often referred to herself sweetly as "Jean-Francis-Mary-Hazel-Appleblossom-Thompson-Sharland", but was known as Dear, Gram, Plain Gram, Grammie, and Mom. She was loved equally by all of her children; Peggy Clifford and husband Tom of Kitty Hawk, NC., Patricia Piper and husband Steve, of Hollis, NH., Mary Ann Roussi and husband Soteris of Westfield, MA, Joan Meloveck and husband David of Dalton, MA and Judith Sharland and husband Michael Carroll of Rockbridge Baths,VA.



Jean took each day of her 95 years "one at a time". She was a member of the Pittsfield Women's Club and she made many exciting trips to New York City with her club friends. Jean was a member of St. Mary of the Morning Star church in Pittsfield where she always managed to arrive on time for services, herding her five daughters ahead of her. She traveled to explore her roots in Ireland, and went to all corners of the country visiting children, grandchildren, and great children, while enjoying many of the national sights. After retirement, Jean and her husband Dave enjoyed getting away from the cold and spent their winters in Anna Maria, FL.



She was a creative and thrifty woman and used her talents in sewing to create many school dresses, gowns, coats and costumes for her girls. Her sewing room served as the neighborhood workshop where friends socialized while teaching the skill of sewing to their daughters. She also was always busy knitting warm hats, mittens and sweaters for her 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dabbling in the decorative arts, she explored working with stained glass, creating colorful and unique pieces that she shared with friends and family.



In 1991, Jean and Dave sold their home of 40 years on Benedict Road in Pittsfield, MA and moved to New Hampshire. After living independently for several years, they moved into an apartment in the home of their daughter, Patricia, in Hollis, NH.



Jean is predeceased by her parents and brother William Thompson, as well as her adoring husband David Langman Sharland in June of 2020, with whom she shared almost 71 years of marriage, love, and laughter.



The family is especially grateful to the Visiting Angels of Nashua, New Hampshire who helped care for Jean and her husband Dave in her daughter Patricia's home in recent years. They cared for her as they would their own mother. The sisters also wish to acknowledge, with an abundance of thanks, the extraordinary devotion of their sister Patricia, who has been there for Mom and Dad's needs to the end.



What we have once enjoyed we can never lose, all that we love deeply becomes a part of us. ~Hellen Keller



SERVICES: There will be no services held at this time but anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jean's loving name, may do so to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, JDRF PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920, or visit them online at /www2.jdrf.org. The Davis Funeral home has been placed in charge of arrangements, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH. 03060. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."



