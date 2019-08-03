|
|
Jean (Wylde) Marra, 95 of North Adams, MA died Friday November 30, 2018 at her home. She was the wife of Louis Marra who died on September 19, 1958.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 7, 1923 daughter of Wilfred A. and Ann (Wentz) Wylde. She attended schools in Bellows Falls, VT and North Adams. She graduated in 1941 from Drury High School and from Becker Junior College in 1944.
Jean was a US Navy veteran of World War II. She was employed at Berkmatics for many years until her retirement. Jean enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, skiing, running and working in her yard. She was a member of Berkshire Knapsackers Hiking Club, the Berkshire Chorale, and competed for many years in the Massachusetts Senior Games.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard A. Survivors include her daughter- Kathryn M. Rose, husband, Ted of Mayfield Village, OH and five grandchildren including Dianne Marra; Stephen Marra, wife Gina; Peggy Marra Pike; Jennifer Rose Finer, husband Kevin and; Joshua Rose, wife Elizabeth and nine great grandchildren.
She also leaves her brother- Neil Wylde and his wife, Angie of Indianapolis, IN; her daughter in law- Lois J. Marra of Haverhill, MA and many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of life for Jean Marra will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019