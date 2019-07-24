|
|
On July 27th, 2019 Jean Wheeler Blackmur died just three weeks shy of her 89th birthday in Santa Rosa, California of Alzheimer's dementia.
Jean was born on July 19, 1930 to Robert K. and Hazel M. Wheeler in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She was a graduate of the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, New York and Colby Junior College for Women (now Colby-Sawyer College) in New London, New Hampshire.
She met Arnold Blackmur when they were both students traveling on the SS Vollendam en route to Holland, Paris and London in 1949. Engaged the following year on her birthday and married that October, she and Arnold (Yale, Class of '50), settled first in West Hartford, CT before heading west to California in 1960. They returned to Great Barrington in 1990, wintered in Florida for several years then headed back to California in 2007.
Jean was an active participant in every community wherever she lived. She was a member of the Junior League, inaugurated the Garden Club of the West Hartford Junior Women's Club, established the first Teacher Aides program in Moraga, California, and as an enthusiastic genealogist, founded the San Ramon Valley Genealogical Society in California. Upon her return to Great Barrington, she was a charter member of the Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire and was active in the Great Barrington Historical Society.
Jean and Arnold continued to travel throughout the years, visiting Europe many times. As she became more involved with researching her ancestors, she traveled to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and finally, in 2008, to Vancouver to visit her grandfather's house she had once visited as a little girl. She loved gardening and was keenly interested in politics and current events. Until dementia stole her capacity to read, she subscribed to two daily newspapers, including the New York Times.
Jean wrote that she had "had an exceptionally pleasant life, free of life's more difficult problems. I have had the privilege of sharing it with a very dear husband whom I've loved as my best friend and have brought into the world four wonderful children of whom I am very proud."
She was predeceased by her father Robert, mother Hazel, husband Arnold, and sisters Margaret Waldron and Roberta Wheeler. She is survived by her four children: Robert W. Blackmur (wife Kathleen) of Ojai, California; Sarah B. Fogarty (husband Gerard) of Lee, Massachusetts; Peter A. Blackmur (wife Elaine) of Washington, Missouri; and Margaret B. Cope (husband Foster) of San Anselmo, California. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Alex Blackmur (wife Sara), Bryan Blackmur (wife Elizabeth), Natalie Blackmur (husband Maxime Stinnett), Maxwell Blackmur, Hannah Blackmur, Eliza Cope, Adam Cope and Evan Cope, and two great grandchildren, Barrett and Adelaide Blackmur.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Great Barrington's Mahaiwe Cemetery, where five previous generations of Jean's family are also buried. Donations in Jean's name may be made to the Great Barrington Historical Society.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 24, 2019