Mrs. Jeanette Claire "Jan" Green, of North Adams, died peacefully on January 8, 2020 at Williamstown Commons, Williamstown. She was born in North Adams on October 17, 1926, a daughter to the late Paul Francis and Cecile (Gerard) Bouchard. She graduated from Drury High School with the Class of 1944. She was employed for over 21 years at England Brothers Department Store in the credit department.
Mrs. Green was the widow of Francis Samuel Green whom she married in 1947. He died July 31, 1999. She was also predeceased by two sisters-in-law, Theresa Lincourt and Beatrice O'Brien. Survivors include two nephews, Mark Lincourt of Chicopee, MA and Ray O'Brien of North Andover, MA, two nieces, Eileen O'Brien of Malden, MA and Patty O'Brien of Rye, NH, four great-nephews, three great-nieces and cousins.
Mrs. Green was a prolific writer during her life, working on the draft on her most recent novel until just a few weeks before her death. Her first novel, "Royal Visitor," was published on December 1, 1957 by Acadia Press. In her 70's, Mrs. Green came out of retirement to assist her husband in his work in restaurant supply sales.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Jan Green will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 am at the Flynn Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main Street, North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020