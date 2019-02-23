|
Jeanette Rose (Littinsky) Slavin passed away peacefully, after a long and productive life, at age 101 on February 17, 2019, at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center. Dancer, teacher, intellectual, and student of fine art, literature, and music, she approached life with energy and enthusiasm.
Jean was born October 28, 1917, into a family of Jewish immigrants from Russia who had settled in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. She thrived in the stimulating political and intellectual environment of her youth. She married Simon Slavin when she was still in her teens, and they raised three daughters in Mt. Vernon, NY. While her children were still in school, she attended Columbia University Teacher's College, earning an M.Ed. as a reading specialist. She took pride in the many achievements of her professional life.
Jean taught and performed modern and folk dance throughout her life, including through her early 90's to her octogenarian and nonagenarian neighbors at Kimball Farms Continuing Care Community. Jean and Si celebrated 73 years of marriage before Si's death in 2009. She was a woman of chutzpah and drive, always in motion. Her family, students, and many close friends will remember her for her liveliness, progressive politics, intelligence, and brilliant spirit.
She is survived by daughter Vicky and son-in-law Stephen Pinkerton, daughter Johanna and son-in-law Stanley Reissman, and grandchildren Danny Epstein, Jocelyn Pinkerton, and Jessa Reissman, as well as her niece Jody Shapiro.
Memorial will be private. Contributions in her name may be made to the Sedgwick Music Fund and mailed to Joan Ackermann, 108 Church Road, Mill River, MA 01244.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 23, 2019