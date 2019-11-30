|
Jeanne D. Warrick, 88, of Bradenton, FL, passed away November 24, 2019. Born in Becket, MA she moved to Bradenton in 1995 from Scotia, NY. Predeceased by her parents, Alton and Elsie (Peltier) Davis and her brother, Marvin Davis she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim of Bradenton, FL; one son, Jim of Bradenton, FL; one daughter, Rebecca Riordan of Nassau, NY; one sister, Barbara Gore of Lee, MA and two grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held up north in the Spring of 2020. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge. Memorial Donations may be made in Jeanne's memory to: BrightFocus
.org/donate.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 30, 2019