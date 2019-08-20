|
|
Jeanne Marie Cody, 68, of South Lee, died August 17, 2019 at her home at 190 Church Street, surrounded by her family.
Jeanne was born in Pittsfield, MA on November 1, 1950 the daughter of the late Philip and Angelina Laurenti Brighenti, and grew up on East Street in Lee, MA. She met her husband Richard Cody in 1970 and they were married in 1973. They raised their family on Patterson Road in Lenox Dale, MA and Church Street in South Lee, MA where she lived for the past 36 years.
While raising her children, Jeanne worked as a secretary in the Lee law firm that is now Hannon Lerner (Hannon Lerner Dohony & Cowhig, as well as Hannon Lerner Cowhig Scully & Bell at the time of her employment). More recently, she provided in-home care to many elderly and terminally ill people and their families.
Besides her husband of 46 years, Richard Cody, those left behind to cherish her memory are their two children: Brett Cody and his wife, Amanda and Robin Brackett and her husband, Joseph, and four grandchildren: Kyle, Meghan, and Leah Cody, and Ace Brackett. She is also survived by her brothers: Thomas, David, and Peter Brighenti, their families and many friends.
She is being remembered and celebrated for her kindness and for the quiet, but profound impact her love and friendship has had on so many lives.
Funeral Services for Jeanne M. Cody will be held Thursday, August 22nd, 10AM at St. Mary's Church in Lee with Fr. Brian McGrath, pastor, officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. In keeping with Jeanne's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the Cody family asks that donations be made in Jeanne's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019