Mrs. Jeanne Marie Daniels died peacefully on May 30, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Jeanne was born on November 12th 1927 in The Bronx, New York City, the daughter of Eugene and Mildred Reich Sullivan. She was 91 years old.
Her family summered in the Berkshires before moving to Pittsfield. She graduated from St Joseph's High School in 1945 and attended Mount Holyoke College.
She met her destiny on the ski-slopes of the Berkshire Hills, in the person of Alfred C. Daniels. And he met his. Their marriage of 59 years ended with Al's death in 2008.
Lively and sociable, Jeanne loved to entertain and to be entertained. She was a passionate and ruthless bridge player, and an avid golfer. She worked for the Harris Polls, the US Census, the Morgan Grampian Publishing Company and did charity work. She was a long-time member of the Rosary Society.
Jeanne is predeceased by her brother, Robert Sullivan. She is survived by her four sons and their wives: Mark and Christine (Paris, France), Stephen and Rhonda (Petaluma, CA), Paul and Denise (Port St Lucie, FL), and Christopher and Doreen (East Stroudsburg, PA). She leaves four grandchildren: Margo and Jessica Daniels, and Adam and Daniel Ameye, and two newly arrived great-grand children - Margo's Emma Page Schneider and Jessica's Zoe Rose Hewitt.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, neighbors and caregivers who provided her so much help and comfort in recent years. Her sons wish to thank her for inviting them into this world.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 11, 2019