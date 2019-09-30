|
Jeanne M. (LeGrand) Jangrow, 90, of North Adams, formerly of Adams, died Friday evening, September 27, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
She was born in Adams on December 23, 1928, a daughter of the late Henry and Ora (Norman) LeGrand. She attended schools in Adams, including the former Adams High School, the former Our Lady of the Angels Academy in St. Laurent, Canada, and the former Bliss Business College in North Adams.
Jeanne worked in the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds from 1948 until retiring as a supervisor.
She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams.
She is survived by three sons, Allen Jangrow and Paul Jangrow of North Adams, and Jamie Jangrow of Clarksburg; 4 grandchildren, Jonathan, Kristopher, Erik, and Jessica; 3 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by twin brothers, Lawrence and Clarence LeGrand; and by her sister, Eunice St. Hilaire.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3rd, at 12 Noon from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Relatives and friends are invited. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 30, 2019