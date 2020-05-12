Jeanne Madden Cibroski
1940 - 2020
Jeanne Madden Cibroski, 79, died Tuesday last of complications from COVID-19. Born in Great Barrington, she lived on Cape Cod.

Jeanne would want you to know that she was an insightful gift giver, very well-read, an expert at reading rooms and people, loved a good nap, she was a sentimental revisionist and extremely tidy.

She could set a beautiful holiday table, make a rockin' Danish potato salad, invent creative solutions to everyday problems, and take compassionate care of the sick and the underdog.

She loved being quiet at the beach, word puzzles, shopping for clothes, Christmas, a perfectly grilled steak, feeling cared for, Judge Judy, storing stuff in baskets, a wicked hot cup of coffee, McDonald's drivethru, making lists and saying her rosary.

Jeanne is predeceased by her parents John and Mary Madden, her sister Shirley and her nephew John Dermody. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Kathleen and Carl Thut and Allison and George Hamilton II. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Patrick Thut, Abigail Thut and Aaron Hamilton. She will be missed by her brother, James Madden and her sister, Joan Dermody and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in Lee, MA at a later date. Jeanne was a big presence and she will be missed.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 12, 2020.
