Jeanne Clarissa Reilly, 74, of Pennington departed this life at the Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center, Plainsboro, on February 8th after a long struggle with diabetes and heart failure. Her family was with her throughout. Raised in New Lebanon, N.Y., she graduated from the State University of New York Plattsburgh campus and became a public school teacher, as were her parents. She then married a public school teacher and later had a daughter who is a public school teacher. Jeanne taught third and fourth grade in New York, Illinois, and Michigan. Jeanne grew up near and spent time at the Mt. Lebanon Shaker Village during the last years of the Village as an active Shaker community. She became an expert on the highly prized Shaker furniture, as was her father. She was active in the League of Women Voters and the Girl Scouts earlier in her life. She was also an engaged and loving mother to her two daughters, devoting her time and talents to raising them. An excellent cook and seamstress, Jeanne also enjoyed collecting antique dolls, stuffed bears, and anything resembling or related to owls. She was an avid reader of mystery novels, and quite possibly Judge Judy's most ardent fan during the last few years. Declining health limited her activities in recent years, but she still enjoyed attending plays and participating in events with House Five of Communities Without Walls. Predeceased by her parents, Joseph W. Salls and Ethel Relation Salls of New Lebanon, she is survived by her husband of 51 years, James; her daughters Veronica A. Reilly-Granich (Charles), San Francisco, and Karen Reilly (William) Atlanta; granddaughters Hadley Grace, Maeve, Scarlett, and Aviva: her sisters Kathryn Salls, Lenox MA and Elizabeth Salls-Lake, St. Helena, SC; and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to join the family for an interment ceremony at Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon, NY on June 22nd at 11 AM.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 21, 2019